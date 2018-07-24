Republicans draw for positions on ballot

On Thursday the Chenango County Board of Elections held a drawing to decide the positions on ballots for three Republican primaries to be held on Thursday, September 13. For the Town of Guilford Republican Committee, Gilda Ward will appear first, Linda McNerney second, and George Seneck third. For the Town of McDonough Clerk, Shirley Cook will appear first and Pamela Streichert will appear second. For the Town of Preston Republican Committee, Sheri Howe will appear first, Bradd Vickers will appear second, and Donald MacIntosh will appear third. Pictured here, Streichert, Ward, and Vickers await the drawing, while Chenango County Democratic Commissioner of Elections Carol Franklin, Chenango County Republican Committee Secretary Matthew Caldwell, and Chenango County Republican Commissioner of Elections Mary Lou Monahan draw the candidates’ numbers.