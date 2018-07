Frank Speziale photo

ARP/Street Rodder Magazine Road Tour presented by Chevrolet Performance made a pit-stop at the Northeast Classic Car Museum in Norwich Tuesday, July 17, as part of the tour's Syracuse Nationals Week Tour. Roughly 30 antique car riders stopped by the Northeast Classic Car Museum from 10 a.m. to noon for a tour guided by museum Executive Director Bob Jeffrey. According to Road Tour Director Jerry Dixey, the series of 10 tours covers over 25,000 miles across the country.