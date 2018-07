Monday a number of officials met at Gilliganís Island in Sherburne to celebrate the passage of a new state law allowing businesses to sell alcohol flavored ice cream. The new law was an effort led by the local business and elected officials. Sherburne Mayor William Acee, Gilliganís owner Gil Hodges, Chenango County Farm Bureau President Bradd Vickers, State Senator Jim Seward, Gilliganís owner Mike Lagoe, State Assemblyman Bill Magee and Gilliganís owner Andy Lagoe.

Tyler Murphy photo