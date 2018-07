OXFORD – Summer Reading has kicked off at the Oxford Memorial Library, and they have a lot of things planned for this summer.

Come down to make a wind chime at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 12 to help you hear the music in the air around you. Everyone is welcome, and supplies will be provided by the Library. The craft is as simple as stringing beads and tying knots, so, little children can participate with a little help from an adult.