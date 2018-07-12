Town of Oxford Superintendent of Highways retires after 28 years on the job

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: July 12th, 2018

OXFORD – The Town of Oxford Board accepted the retirement of 28-year Superintendent of Highway Timothy Tefft at its meeting Wednesday night.

Tefft, who has spent the last 32 years with the town highway department, submitted his retirement notice, effective September 28, in a letter addressed to town board members on June 21.

Supervisor Lawrence Wilcox and Oxford Town Board members accepted Tefft's retirement with regrets.

Wilcox said to Tefft, "I certainly do thank you for your service to the town. I've had extremely few calls over the 21 years that I've been supervisor, as far as complaints about our roads, and I think that speaks very well to you."


