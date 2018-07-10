Rise in Chenango maple industry offers opportunity

CHENANGO COUNTY – New York’s maple industry is on the rise, creating promise for a trade that some local ag experts say has untapped potential in Chenango County.

New York State hit a 74-year record in 2018 with the production of 806,000 gallons of maple syrup, according to data cited by NYS Ag and Markets. The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service found maple production made nearly 19 percent the national total statewide, with 2.73 million taps counted during the season.

What’s more, maple producers got an extra boost from a longer season that spanned 52 days, compared to 43 days in 2017.