Early lead proves to be enough for Greene in 8-3 win over Marauders

GREENE – Greene took an early 2-0 lead after one inning and held onto the lead for the remainder of the game, defeating Sherburne-Earlville 8-3 Monday evening, despite the Marauders three-run fourth.

In the first inning, Greene saw the bases loaded after two singles by Bryson Smith and Kolby Finch. In between the hits, Jordan Carhart walked.

As Dallas Roe made contact on the third pitch of the at-bat, he sent a hard ground ball to the S-E shortstop. Attempting to make a play for an out, the shortstop was unable to come up with the ball cleanly. That allowed Smith to score from third as well as Carhart to cross home plate from second for a score of 2-0.

Roe ended up at second and Finch landed at third on the play.

With a second error in the inning, the Marauders defense faced a jam. Fortunately for Sherburne-Earlville, Troy Fleming struck out the next two batters, shutting Greene’s scoring opportunity down and ending the inning.