Frank Speziale photo

The 2018 NBT Bank Free Thursdays Summer Concert Series is officially underway following a performance by Victor Wainwright and the Train in Norwich’s East Park Thursday night. A commemorative block party was held in East Park before the show featuring free food and ice cream for concert spectators. Pictured here, Victor Wainwright and the Train bassist Terrence ‘Sweet Tea’ Grayson laying down the bass line during Thursday’s concert in the park. (Frank Speziale photos)