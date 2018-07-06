Schedule of events for 129th Afton Fair this weekend

AFTON – The 129th Afton Fair will take place this Friday through Sunday bringing rides, fireworks, live music, demolition derbies, stock car races, and more to the Afton Driving Park.

Admission to the fair is $3 per person daily or $7 per person for a weekend pass. Children ages five and under are free. Event parking is also free.

Gates open at 9 a.m. each day. Some of the fair's annual highlights included at this year's fair are the youth dairy show to be held at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday, the grandstand races at 4:30 p.m. before the stock car races at 7 Friday, and NBT Bank fireworks Friday after dark.

Friday's entertainment will feature the Rylee Lum Band will perform at the fair from 7 p.m. to 10.

On Saturday, the community parade will be held at 11 a.m. before the farm stock and enhanced tractor pull/truck pull at 2 p.m.

A battle of the bands will commence Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 10.

Registration for the demolition derby will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday leading up to the demo derby itself.

Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 6 the fair will wrap-up with its annual Miss Afton beauty pageant and talent competition.

Friday through Sunday at the fair, attendees who want to ride rides are invited to buy a pay-one-price ticket each day for $15.

For more information about the 129th Afton Fair, visit www.theaftonfair.com.

– Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer