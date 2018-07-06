Action Cyclery LLC rolls into Norwich's South Broad Street

NORWICH – A new business named Action Cyclery LLC opened its doors on Monday providing an outlet for new bicycles, bike repair services, and "everything bike-related" in downtown Norwich.

Located at 7 South Broad Street, Action Cyclerly LLC is owned by Dan Sepello, who brings 10-years experience in the cycling industry to his newest venture.

Sepello used to manage Adventure Bikes and Boards – later dubbed Action Cyclery – which was located at 12 South Broad Street in Norwich until its closing in 2013.

He said, "I went back into the working world and decided that really all I wanted to do was get back into running the bike shop again."

On Monday, Sepello officially opened Action Cyclery LLC.