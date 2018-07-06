Chenango sees help for local transit

CHENANGO COUNTY – Local transportation is getting a lift from $1.1 million making its way to Chenango County.

Rural transportation funding, announced by New York agencies last week, will bolster the public-private partnership between the county government and First Transit, the busing company that services a majority of Chenango County.

Of the $1.1 million, $882,000 will be used to replace 14 transit buses in Chenango County while remaining funds will be earmarked for operating assistance.

Funding is part of a $57.7 million initiative in state and federal funding for 136 rural public transportation projects statewide. Money will be administered by the NYS Department of Transportation using grands from the Federal Transit Administration.