Tennis tours eye outside help for players harassed online

LONDON (AP) — Madison Keys was the U.S. Open runner-up last year and a French Open semifinalist last month, is considered a contender at Wimbledon right now and, still, total strangers insult her, sometimes with menacing or obscene language, on a regular basis via social media.

"Try to find another job," read one message sent to the American via Twitter after she lost at the Australian Open. Another called her "the most overrated player in all of tennis." Those are just a couple of examples that happen to be suitable for print. Often, as Keys says, "It's really disgusting, horrible things."

She is hardly alone. Professional tennis players of every sort — women and men, highly ranked and otherwise, from countries all around the globe — scan their cellphones after matches at Wimbledon and other tournaments and are greeted by online harassment. Personal insults. Threats against family members. And frequently, players say, complaints from disgruntled gamblers. To help deal with this phenomenon, the ATP set up a partnership this year with a company that deals with risk assessment and management, and the WTA is close to finalizing a deal with the same group, Theseus, The Associated Press has learned.

"Today, I just looked briefly; I had two or three messages, like: 'How can you lose to someone ranked lower than you?' 'You should die.' 'Quit tennis.' Stuff like that," Peter Polansky, a Canadian ranked 110th, said after his first-round exit at the All England Club on Monday. "It's guys who bet money on you and lost. ... Just the things they say are, like, 'Wow.' It's tough to step in and stop all that. I don't think it's preventable."