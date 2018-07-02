Hotel project partners made preferred purchaser of former ward schoolhouse

NORWICH – The City of Norwich Common Council designated Michael and Daniel O’Reilly of Principal Design and Engineering, PLLC, and business owner and investor George Liasko as the preferred purchasers of city-owned property located at 125-127 East Main Street at its meeting on Tuesday, June 19.

Asked about the potential purpose of the property, which was at one point a City Ward 5 schoolhouse, Daniel O’Reilly said, “The East Main Street project is in the preliminary stages. We are still talking with our investors on our ultimate goal, but we should have some details in the coming months.”