Five Rumble Ponies headed to All-Star Classic

BINGHAMTON – The Eastern League announced today Tim Tebow, Levi Michael, Nabil Crismatt, Daniel Zamora, and Patrick Mazeika will represent the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at the 2018 Eastern League All-Star Classic, hosted by the Trenton Thunder on July 10 & 11.

Binghamton will send five players to the All-Star Classic for the second straight year. The festivities start on July 10 at ARM & HAMMER Park with the Eastern League Home Run Derby. On July 11, the Eastern Division will battle the Western Division in the All-Star Game with first pitch set for 7:00 PM.

Tebow, an outfielder, has come on strong to secure his first career baseball All-Star nod. In 22 games in June, he has compiled a .318 batting average with seven extra-base hits. In 67 games in his first season at Double-A, Tebow has hit .261 with five home runs and 30 RBI. Tebow was signed by the Mets in September 2016.

Michael, an infielder, has thrived in his first season as a Mets farmhand. Signed as a free agent in March 2018, he has posted a .286 batting average over 68 games. His 26 extra-base hits, including eight home runs, already rank as a personal career high. Michael has also supplied a steady glove to the Rumble Ponies infield, with just six errors in his time at three different positions. This marks Michael’s first career All-Star selection.

Crismatt, a starting pitcher, leads the Rumble Ponies pitching staff and sits tied for second in the league with eight victories. In a team-high 15 starts, he has compiled a 3.61 ERA and struck out 86 batters, the second-highest total among Eastern League pitchers. Crismatt, signed by the Mets in August 2011, will play in his first career All-Star Game.

Zamora, a relief pitcher, has shined as a left-handed option out of Binghamton’s bullpen. Over 23 appearances, he has put together a 12.0 K/9 IP rate, the highest single-season mark of his career. Zamora has stranded all ten inherited runners this season. Acquired via trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates prior to this season, Zamora enjoys his second straight All-Star selection. He made the Florida State League All-Star Game as a Bradenton Marauder in 2017.

Mazeika, a catcher, enjoys his second trip to an All-Star Game in as many years. The Massachusetts native represented the St. Lucie Mets at the Florida State League All-Star Game last year. With 29 RBI, he sits tied for second among active Rumble Ponies in run production. Mazeika has thrived in critical offensive spots this year, compiling a .308 batting average with runners in scoring position.

