No Federal Primary in Chenango Tuesday

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Chenango County Board of Elections has released information about the upcoming 2018 elections.

Chenango County will not hold a Federal Primary Election on Tuesday, June 26.

A September Primary Election will be held for major parties; instead of being held on Tuesday, however, the Primary Election will take place Thursday, September 13, said Chenango County Board of Elections Republican Commissioner Mary Lou Monahan.

The General Election will take place on Tuesday, November 6 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

– Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer