The Zerbini Family Circus performed at the fairgrounds

NORWICH - The nationally recognized Zerbini Family Circus traveled to the Chenango County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, and presented the attending families a variety of acts, including a live animal show, sword and knife balancing, and multi-person juggling.

The circus held its show at the Chenango County Fairgrounds, and families lined up to enjoy the event.

“When the Ringling closed, everyone thought circuses [were] gone, but that is not the case,” said Zerbini Family Circus Owner Alain Zerbini during an interview last year.