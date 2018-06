NORWICH – In participating in the national Summer Food Service Program, Norwich City School District will offer free breakfast and lunch meals to all children aged 18 and under from July 9 to August 9, 2018.

The meals will be offered at Perry Browne Intermediate School, located at 31 Beebe Avenue, during two time slots: breakfast from 7:50 a.m. to 9 a.m., and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.