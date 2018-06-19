Democratic candidate for senate to hold meet and greet on Tuesday in Norwich

NORWICH – Democratic candidate for New York State Senate District 51 Joyce St. George will be in Norwich Tuesday evening for a meet the candidate night at the Bohemian Moon at 5 p.m.

A resident of New Kingston, St. George will challenge longtime Republican Senator James L. Seward for the 51st Senate District seat on November 6. Seward has held the seat since he was first elected in 1986.

St. George – who has background in investigating corruption and owning small business – will be at the Bohemian Moon, located at 103 Main Street in Norwich, until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

– Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer

(Submitted photo)