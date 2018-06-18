Garden Clubs of Chenango County to host design expo

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: June 18th, 2018

CHENANGO COUNTY – As The Garden Clubs of Chenango County prepare for this year’s design expo, the group announces an date and invites all to attend.

The Garden Clubs of Chenango County will host a design expo. on June 27, 6:30 p.m. at the Oxford Memorial Library Community Room. The expo is open to the public and free of charge.

“If you have ever wondered how those amazing floral designs, which you see at the county fair are created, the Design Expo is your opportunity to find out,” said the Garden Clubs of Chenango County General Show Chairperson Edith Holtz.


