PLYMOUTH A Plymouth man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly using checks with insufficient funds to purchase vehicles from three victims.

Russell W. Davis, 48, of Plymouth, was charged with three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, first-degree scheming to defraud, and issuing a bad check after Davis allegedly agreed to purchase vehicles in the Village of Sherburne and the Town of Plymouth, and used checks from an account closed in 2015 to pay for them.