DEC charges head of Norwich DPW with unlawful disposal of hazardous materials

NORWICH – The Department of Environmental Conservation has charged Norwich’s Department of Public Works Assistant Superintendent George W. Carnrike, Jr. with unlawful disposal of solid waste, allegedly occurring on May 2 – a day after the City of Norwich and the Sheriff's Office cleaned-up a secluded, illegal campsite containing discarded drug paraphernalia, described by local officials as, "tent city."

The DEC's criminal investigations unit charged George Carnrike Jr., age 60, of Norwich, with one count of disposing waste at other than a permitted facility, the day after the city DPW helped clean-up an illegal campsite used for drug use.

With the city's top superintendent post open, Carnrike has been the acting Norwich DPW superintendent. George Carnrike's sister is City of Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike.

The City of Norwich Common Council held an emergency meeting on Thursday night, ultimately placing an employee on paid administrative leave. City council members refused to confirm the identity of the individual––but Carnrike was the only person seen entering and exiting the executive session.

Christine Carnrike did not attend the meeting, neither did the city's clerk, Agnes Eaton. When Ward 3 Alderman John Deierlein member at Thursday's meeting asked if the mayor would be attending, and Ward 1 Alderman Matthew Caldwell replied, "No."

Contacted by phone Thursday, prior to the meeting, the mayor said she was aware of the charges against George Carnrike, Jr. but was unaware of the special meeting, though she added as far as she knew Thursday night's special meeting was not related to George Carnrike, Jr. being charged.

Before the meeting Thursday, the Norwich City Clerk's office also confirmed George Carnrike, Jr. was still acting superintendent and the city was still seeking a viable candidate to fill the post.