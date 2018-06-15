Wildlife viewing platform completed in Pharsalia Woods State Forest

PLYMOUTH – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the completion of a new viewing platform on Round Pound wetland complex in Pharsalia Woods State Forest on Thursday.

Representatives from the Bullthistle Hiking Club, Chenango Bird Club, Galena Growlers Composite Mountain Bike Team, and Commerce Chenango joined the DEC for a ribbon cutting of the 150-foot, handicapped accessible viewing platform––a $50,000 project funded through the NYS Works Program.

DEC Region 7 Director Matthew Marko said, "It was inspired by the interest of improving opportunities for visitors to experience the benefits of public lands ... The elevated structure provides a sheltered observation point overlooking the 25-acre Round Pond wetland complex that contains several protected plants, including the carnivorous pitcher plant with the ability to digest insects."