Third annual Chobani Healthy Challenge kicks-off this weekend

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: June 14th, 2018

NORWICH – The 3rd annual Eat Smart, Play More: Chobani Healthy Challenge aiming to promote healthy, fun living while raising money for local charities will kick-off this Saturday at 10 a.m. in Norwich's Weiler Park.

Created by Chenango County Health Department's Building a Health Community Coalition and Chobani, the 12-week nutrition and fitness challenge pits four to five person teams against one another to compete for monetary donations that will be given to the charity of the winning team's choice.

Teams earn points by completing daily nutrition and fitness challenges, participating in community health events, and competing in special challenge events. Chenango County Director of Environmental Health Isaiah Sutton said this year's challenge features new and rousing challenges for participants.


