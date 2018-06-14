Donna Frech School of Dance concludes 43rd season with weekend performances

Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH – The Donna Frech School of Dance will conclude its 43rd season with a presentation of this year’s recital, ‘Inspire, Dream, Imagine,’ this weekend.

Senior performances are at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, June 15 and 16, and Junior performances are at 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, June 16 and 17. Each performace will take place at the Norwich High School.

This weekend’s performances will have something for everyone. The performances are filled with traditional and innovative forms of the performing art of dance: tap, ballet, jazz, acrobatics, lyrical, modern/contemporary, musical theater, and hip-hop.

With a wide selection of music and dance art forms, the local, talented performers have been inspired to reach for their dreams, which proves if you can imagine it, you can achieve it. Homegrown dancers range from the tiniest of beginner dancers to the accomplished young adult dancers and includes several adult dancers too.