Green and Cornell remain unbeaten on table top smooth surface at Afton Motorsports Park

AFTON – Friday night, the racers at Afton Motorsports Park were greeted by a table top smooth racing surface and it produced the best racing of the year on ZMK Construction Night.

Steve Babicek used his upfront starting spot to full advantage along with his smooth track liking 2010 Teo Pro car to win the ZMK Construction Modified feature 30 lap feature over JR Hurlburt, Brett Tonkin, Mitch Gibbs, and 14th place starting Nick Nye.

The 30 lap Modified feature had Steve Babicek and Kenny Titus bring the field to green with Babicek taking the early lead over Brett Tonkin, JR Hurlburt, Darwin R. Greene and Titus.

However, the smooth racing surface led to plenty of passing early in the race with Mitch Gibbs moving into fifth on lap three.

With the help of a lap seven restart, Hurlburt was able to get under Tonkin to take over second position. He then applied the heavy pressure on Babicek for the lead while Gibbs got by Tonkin one lap following the restart, moving into third.

At the halfway point, three different racing battles kept everyone’s attention. Babicek and Hurlburt raced for the lead while Gibbs and Tonkin were competing hard for third and Titus, Andy Bachetti and Nick Nye – 14th place starter – all duked it out for fifth.

On the lap 18 restart, Bachetti was able to move into fifth. In front of the pack, Babicek opened up a small lead as it seemed the tires on the Hurlburt machine sealed over.

What once was many different contests for positions now became a five car race for the lead as Babicek was leading Hurlburt, Gibbs, Tonkin, and Bachetti with ten laps to go.

Tonkin passed Gibbs for third on lap 22 and immediately tested Hurlburt for second. Meanwhile, Gibbs was left to fend-off Bachetti for fifth, who had Nye all over him.

The frustrating season for Bachetti at Afton Motorsports Park cropped up once again as his engine expired with five laps to go, his car coming to a rolling stop in turn four.

Babicek led the last five laps unchallenged in his unsponsored car to claim the win over Hurlburt, Tonkin, Gibbs, and Nye.

The Chambers & O’Hara Open Sportsman 20 lap feature saw tight racing taking place until Bill Deckleman took the lead. Once in front, Deckleman pulled away for the win over Claude Hutchings, Jr., Craig Pope, Brandon Kuhn, and Don Hart, Jr.

The 20 lap Open Sportsman feature started with Craig Pope and Brandon Kuhn out in front. Pope jumped out to the lead over Kuhn, Dennis Clapperton, Tyler Hart and Bill Deckleman.

The racers showed off what they can do on a smooth race track as passing was plentiful throughout the early portions of the event. Clapperton took second from Kuhn on lap two, but Kuhn returned the favor just two laps later.

Deckleman moved into third by lap five with Claude Hutchings, Jr. moving into fifth on this lap.

The top four cars of Pope, Kuhn, Deckleman, and Hutchings were pulling away while Clapperton, Tyler Hart and Don Hart, Jr. all scrambled for fifth. The hard pursuit for fifth saw Clapperton and Tyler Hart come together on lap eight, bringing out the caution.