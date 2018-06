OXFORD – Officials from the Village of Oxford board and the police department will hold a presentation to the public on Wednesday, providing background information on the board’s proposed $75,000 project to construct a three-bay garage for police vehicles and emergency equipment and answer the public’s questions.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Oxford Fire Station located at 20 Main Street in the Village of Oxford.