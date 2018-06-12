Chenango Hellcats start Legion Baseball season with back-to-back wins

Tracie Vinal Photo

NORWICH – Summer is here and that means Legion Baseball is underway. The Chenango Hellcats played two straight games, ending the first week on a high-note with wins in both.

Two-run fifth inning leads to win over Harpursville

The Hellcats snagged a late lead on Thursday, June 7 to take a 4-2 win over the host Harpursville, taking the first game of their summer schedule.

With the game even at 2-2, J.T. Vinal stepped up to the plate in the top of the fifth. Facing a 0-1 with two outs, Vinal hit a hard ground ball through the infield and into left. His teammate, Justin Bates scored from second and Vinal recorded a double.

Just one batter later, Marcus Cashman hit a grounder to the second baseman. Unable to field the ball cleanly, Cashman reached on an error and Vinal came rounding third to score at home, making the score 4-2 in favor of the Hellcats.

Harpursville fired up the offense first, scoring one run due to an error in the opening frame. The host team added another when a ball got passed the Hellcats’ catcher.