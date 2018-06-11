Guest artist hosted at Made In Chenango Gallery

NORWICH – The public is invited to attend a reception on Thursday, June 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Made In Chenango Gallery and Gift Shop in downtown Norwich to welcome their June guest artist and macrame and gemstone jeweler, Andrew Feldman, from Mt. Vision.

Andrew Feldman is a passionate macrame artist from Patchogue, Long Island and currently residing in Mount Vision, NY. He was introduced to macrame at a summer camp when he was 8 years old. It wasn’t until he was in his early 20’s that he began his hobby of making macrame gifts for his close friends and family. He found joy in making unique bracelets, pendants, and necklaces with hemp cord.