NYSPHSAA 2-day meet ends with several medals and records for Chenango County athletes

CICERO – High school athletes were put to the test over the course of the weekend as the competition was among the fastest at the New York Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Track and Field Championship meet in years at the Cicero-North Syracuse facility.

Norwich track and field head coach Shaun Horan said going into the meet that anything can happen in the championships. His word held true over the two-day meet as one little mishap costed some athletes everything, while playing into the hands of others.

Ending on a long note

The Purple Tornado’s Caroline Stewart started the first day of action as the first one to stand on the podium, placing fifth in the triple jump. Her medal came down to the last jump of her high school career.

With her distance of 36 feet-6.75 inches being the furthest listed before the final jump, Stewart needed to jump a foot longer in order to place in the top six.

Giving it everything she had, Stewart jumped into the sanded landing pit at a distance of 37 feet-8.5 inches, a personal best for her career.

Later in the afternoon, her and Unadilla Valley’s Julia Oglesby competed in the Division-II long jump finals.

Stewart, continuing with her mojo from the triple jump, out-jumped her longest distance of the season on the first attempt of the event with 17 feet-8.75 inches.

Oglesby needed her first jump to warm-up and find her groove. By her second, Oglesby landed at 17 feet-9 inches––a distance which earned her sixth-place on the podium.

Hearing the results of the Oglesby’s jump, Stewart used it as motivation to propel her further. Stewart’s next jump resulted in a distance of 18 feet-1.25 inches. Stewart finished fourth, taking home two medals for her final state championship appearance.

Dashing down the track

The long jump was the second event of the day for Oglesby, as she raced in the 100-meter dash preliminaries before.

Facing the toughest heat she has all season, Oglesby was the third sprinter to cross the finish line in 12.6 seconds. With the top two of the heat automatically qualifying for the finals, Oglesby had seen where everyone else in the event stood time-wise.

Once the times were finalized, the top eight for the finals were announce. Oglesby missed on the 100 meter dash finals by .09 of a second.

In the girls 200 meter dash, Sherburne-Earlville’s Amberlyn Robertson just missed her chance at a medal by .2 of a second. Robertson was in the heat that qualified four of eight fastest girls, a heat she finished at the fifth fastest.