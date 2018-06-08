Rumble Ponies bounce past Senators in rubber game

HARRISBURG, PA – Binghamton infielder Jeff McNeil blasted his 14th home run of the season to lead the Rumble Ponies past the Harrisburg Senators, 5-3, on Thursday afternoon at FNB Field. The Ponies scored five runs in their first two turns at the plate and held off Harrisburg’s late push to claim the rubber game and improve to a season-best seven games over .500.

McNeil set the tone for Binghamton in the first, launching a solo homer to right against Harrisburg starter Wirkin Estevez. Binghamton added to the lead with four runs in the second. Peter Alonso and Peter Mazeika both walked with the bases loaded before Jhoan Urena pulled a two-run single into right field.