Community offers warm welcome to revived Lewis' Restaurant

SHERBURNE – A little over four years after closing down, Lewis' Restaurant in Sherburne reopened its doors at its famed lighthouse location on May 1, and since then, owner Rich Lewis said the response from the community has been "euphoric."

"The reception from the community has been absolutely incredible," said Lewis. "We had one customer say, 'It's like you never left.'"

Returning to Lewis' Restaurant, along with its owners Rich and Cindy Lewis, are the majority of the restaurant's former staff, including its chef, waiting staff, and bartender.

Prior to its closing in late 2013, Lewis' Restaurant was a staple in Sherburne for 71 years––43 of which Rich Lewis was involved.