Man saved by actions of passing motorist

NEW BERLIN – A South New Berlin man suffering from a heart attack was saved on Tuesday.

The good Samaritan took a wrong turn down County Highway 23 and happened to witness another man collapse in his yard.

Rebecca Meek, the daughter of the heart attack victim, was grateful for the kindness and quick thinking of the stranger, and searched on social media until someone identified the man who saved her father.

Through her search she discovered Matthew Newman, a retired veteran, was the man who stopped to help. Meek's father, Richard Downey, was taken to the hospital by the Norwich Emergency Medical Services, and he survived the encounter.