Otselic teen pleads not guilty to making threat against school

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: June 6th, 2018

NORWICH – A 17-year-old high school student charged with making a terrorist threat appeared in Chenango County Court on Monday and requested the charges against him be dropped in the interest of justice.

Chad Frink, 17, of Otselic, was charged with making a terrorist threat, a class D felony, after allegedly creating and posting a video on snapchat.

In the brief video, that was only a few seconds long, the caption appears asking, “Are you going to shoot up the school?” After the question appears it is answered with another caption, “Yeah dude.”


