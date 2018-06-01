Convicted murderer receives life sentence without parole

NORWICH – On Friday the Chenango County Court sentenced convicted killer Jeremy Coates to life in prison without parole. Co-defendant, turned key witness, Melissa Crispell, received the minimum sentence of 15-years as part of a plea deal.

Coates spoke in court and said he was innocent, though Chenango County Court Judge Frank Revoir Jr. disagreed with him.

"You should never be allowed back into community, and you're a danger to everyone in this courtroom," said Revoir. He also said Coates had a history of crime dating back to 1998, including a violent crime which almost cost another victim their life.

Crispell received a similar response from Revoir after making a speech on how close she was to the victim, and how horrible she felt about what occurred on the night of the murder.

"You should get more than 15 years in prison," Revoir said, "but because you did as the plea required, you're getting 15 instead of 25 years in prison."

The full article will appear in Monday's edition of The Evening Sun.

Pictured: Assistant Public Defender Zachary Wentworth and convicted killer Jeremy Coates immediately after Chenango County Court Judge Frank Revoir Jr. sentenced Coates to life in prison without parole. (Zachary Meseck photo)