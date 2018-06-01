Sherburne to host annual Pageant of Bands

SHERBURNE – Sherburne will be packed this weekend as the Chenango County village celebrates its 69th annual Pageant of Bands from Thursday through Saturday.

Sherburne-Earlville High School will serve as the host school for the oldest pageant of bands in New York state, which typically draws more than 30 participating schools and upwards of 20,000 people. Several competitions will take place at the Section Three Class C school, located a few blocks from Main Street in this Central New York village of fewer than 1,400 residents.