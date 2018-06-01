Morris man accused of assault with knife waives felony hearing

NORWICH – A Morris man accused of stabbing an unnamed male victim on Monday during an altercation in Norwich appeared in Norwich Town Court on Thursday, waiving his right to a preliminary felony hearing.

Philip C. Cuda, 45, of Morris was arrested Monday and charged with assault in the first degree, a class B felony, after an altercation left a victim with serious injury resulting from a knife.

“There is an allegation that Mr. Cuda stabbed someone and caused serious physical injury, which means that it’s alleged the victim could have died or had significant impairment of his health,” said Chenango County District Attorney Joseph McBride. “And so it was not just a flesh wound, for lack of a better term; the allegation is that the wound that the victim received could have, in fact, killed him.”