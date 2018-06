NORWICH The two defendants held responsible for the death of David Green, of Oxford, will be sentenced in Chenango County Court today.

Melissa Crispell, who accepted a plea deal and testified against the other defendant in the case is expected to receive 15 to 25 years in prison.

Jeremy Coates, who was convicted by a jury for carrying out the slaying, will likely serve the rest of his life in prison, without parole.