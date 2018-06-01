Norwich schools Art Show takes place Friday

The public is invited to attend Norwich City School District's annual Art Show on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring thousands of pieces created by Norwich students aged kindergarten through 12th grade. Art Show organizers are also encouraging the public to visit and offer 37-year NCSD Art Teacher Kathleen Pfiefer well wishes at the show ahead of her upcoming retirement from the district. The NCSD Art Show will take place in the Norwich High School gymnasium and awards will be presented to students at 6:30 p.m.