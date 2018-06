NORWICH The 3rd Annual Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) Kids Bike Ride cancer fundraiser benefitting the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute will take place in Norwich on Sunday, June 3, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Perry Browne Intermediate School.

Organized by two Norwich students, 11th grade twin sisters Hannah and Brenna Baker, the event will host an afternoon full of festivities for Sunday, including music, face-painting, games, and plenty of snacks and refreshments for all who attend.