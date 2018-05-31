The Mammals set to perform at Earlville Opera House Friday

EARLVILLE – The Earlville Opera House will host contemporary folk/rock band The Mammals for a performance on Friday at 8 p.m.

Lauded by The New York Times as a leader in a pack of new-wave string bands "updating that old-time sound," The Mammals are kicking-off their tour in celebrating their most recent release, Sunshiner, at the Earlville Opera House.

Also featured at the Earlville Opera House Friday will be a Bueno Tacos truck on site, and, in honor of The Mammals' performance, a special display of mammals presented by Friends of Rogers. As always, the opera house's three galleries and Artisan Gift Shop will be open during the event.