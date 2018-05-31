The Mammals set to perform at Earlville Opera House Friday

EARLVILLE – The Earlville Opera House will host contemporary folk/rock band The Mammals for a performance on Friday at 8 p.m.

Lauded by The New York Times as a leader in a pack of new-wave string bands "updating that old-time sound," The Mammals are kicking-off their tour in celebrating their most recent release, Sunshiner, at the Earlville Opera House.

Also featured at the Earlville Opera House Friday will be a Bueno Tacos truck on site, and, in honor of The Mammals' performance, a special display of mammals presented by Friends of Rogers. As always, the opera house's three galleries and Artisan Gift Shop will be open during the event.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 41% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook