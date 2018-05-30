Norwich man dies in lawn mower accident

NORWICH – A Norwich man died in an accident on Tuesday afternoon after the lawn mower he was operating rolled over.

According to Chenango County Sheriff's Office records, Norwich's emergency medical services received a 911 call at around 3:20 p.m., when the caller said a Norwich resident received traumatic injuries on Route 12 following a lawn mower accident.

The Norwich Fire Department and emergency services responded to the scene. They confirmed Wednesday the man died of his injuries. No further details have been released at this time.

– Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer