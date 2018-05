In honor of Memorial Day, Mountain View Gardens in Sherburne is giving away a free plant with every purchase of a Memorial Day planter. Pictured here, Derek Gager and Tammy Sawyer-Simpson of Mountain View Gardens stand beside some of the greenhouse's red, white, and blue Memorial Day planter arrangements. Mountain View Gardens is located at 139 Mountain View Drive, off of Sanitarium Road and Rt. 12B. For more information, call Mountain View Gardens at (607) 674-4769. (Grady Thompson photo)