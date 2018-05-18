Lady Storm uses big sixth inning to secure win over Delhi

NEW BERLIN – Five runs in the sixth inning by the Unadilla Valley Storm captured a win at home on Wednesday. UV topped the Delhi Bulldogs 8-2 in their final MAC conference game of the 2018 season.

Regan Sabines wasn’t satisfied with the Storm’s 3-0 lead at the time. Stepping up the plate, Sabines sent a rocket out to center field on the first pitch of the at-bat. The ball was deep enough to allow her to round the bases for a home run, her fifth of the season.

One UV batter later, Kristen White hit a pop fly to center field and ended up on second for a double. She stole third base on the next pitch.