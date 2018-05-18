Purple Tornado win first sectional game in 15 years; Bobcats’ season ends and Afton moves on to next round

OWEGO – For the first time since 2003, the Norwich Purple Tornado baseball team ended a Section IV playoff game with a win after topping the Owego Indians 2-1 Thursday afternoon.

The scoreboard stayed 0-0 for the first the innings. In the top of the fourth, it finally changed.

As the lead-off batter for Norwich, J.T. Vinal faced a 1-2 count. Needing to make contact to avoid the first out of the inning, Vinal smashed a hard ground ball to Owego’s shortstop for a single.

Just one pitch later, the Purple Tornado’s Marcus Cashman sent a line drive to the right fielder. His hit sent Vinal home from first, scoring the first run of the inning and the first by either team for the game. Cashman landed a second for a double.

Mike Trevisani stepped up to the plate two batters later for the visiting team. Ready to drive in his teammate on second, Trevisani swung on the first pitch of the at-bat but missed for strike one.

The next pitch he saw, he sent to center field.

Owego’s center fielder Dylan Simpson fielded the ball and relayed it to home plate. Cashman was sent home by Norwich Head Coach Rich Turnbull. The timing of both actions happening created a play at the plate.

As described by Turnbull, Cashman made a “beautiful” slide to avoid the tag put on by the Indians catcher and to score the second run for the Purple. Trevisani stopped at second base for his RBI double.

It turned out to be the game-winning offensive play for Norwich.

In the sixth inning, the Tornado’s Tanner Franklin made the game-saving defensive play to hold onto the lead.

Owego’s Luke Kiballa sent a shot into the gap of center field and right field. Getting a good jump on the ball, Franklin made a running catch to end the sixth inning. “If he doesn’t make that catch, Owego at least ties the game,” said Turnbull. The Indians had a runner on second.

Owego scored a run earlier in the frame to cut the Norwich lead down to one run.

Simpson walked in the seventh inning for the Indians, who were hoping to start a final inning rally to score one run for the tie or two for the win.