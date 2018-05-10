Legal community to honor late Harold Funke with Liberty Bell Award

Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH – Chenango County Bar Association’s Annual Law Day Celebration will take place on Friday, May 18 at 1 p.m. in the Chenango County Courthouse. The celebration is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

For the first time at the celebration, the Liberty Bell Award will be given posthumously to 2018 recipient Harold W. Funke. Funke served in the Korean War as a United States Marine before his 21-years as a New York State Trooper. He was a member of the state scuba diving team, a former Norwich High School attendance officer, and was heavily involved in the Norwich VFW Post 2782 and South New Berlin American Legion Post 1289.

Chenango County Court Judge Frank Revoir said of the award, “Basically we give the award to someone who, through their example – it could be through their personal life, their career, or both – promotes respect for the law, the constitution, and respect for civil rights.”