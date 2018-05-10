Sherburne-Earlville splits two matches at home

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: May 10th, 2018

SHERBURNE – The golfing Marauders took to their nine-hole home golf course of Mountain Top in Sherburne on Wednesday afternoon. Facing the team from New York Mills, Sherburne-Earlville nabbed a one stroke victory, 200-201, over the visiting team in a battle of the Marauders. 

Having the best day on the course for the S-E team was Andrew Fern, who shot a 42 for the match. Fern ended the afternoon seven strokes over the course par of 35.

Tying him was his opponent for the match, Jayden Dietz. The playing pair were crowned their team’s individual medalist.


