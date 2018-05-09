104th Birthday for Loretta Crush

Frank Speziale photo

A special celebration was held at the Chenango Valley Home on April 30 as one if its residents, Loretta Crush, turned 104 years old. A resident at the home for three years, Loretta is Chenango Valley Home’s longest living resident and staff expressed they were honored to help Loretta celebrate the occasion. Loretta as five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, and one great-great-great grandchild. Pictured from left to right are Loretta’s grandson, Gary Page, granddaughter, Lisa Slaga, daughter Nancy Carey, and son, Fred Page.