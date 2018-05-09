Late rally pushes Storm past Afton

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: May 9th, 2018

AFTON – Unadilla Valley trailed the Crimson Knights 6-4 before their at-bats in the top of the sixth inning. The Storm hitters then brought the thunder, scoring five runs in the sixth and tacking on another four in the seventh to top Afton 13-7 on Tuesday.

UV’s Tim Postma started the big sixth inning with a single. His teammate Brandon Kneale hit another single and Drew Emrich walked to full the bases.

With a 3-1 count in his trip to the plate, Andrew Jackson saw another ball to send him to first and Matt Hine, who was in for Postma as a pinch runner, cross home plate for the first run of the inning.

Cameron Osborne hit a hard ground ball to the shortstop who was unable to field it cleanly, resulting in an error. The miscue sent Kneale and Emrich home and Unadilla Valley took their first lead of the game.


