Norwich's National Honor Society induction

Norwich High School held its annual National Honor Society Induction Ceremony on Thursday, inducting 15 eleventh graders into the honor society. Robert Brown, Emerson Burton, Marcus Cashman, Erin DeVinne, Halea Eaton, Taylor Ford, Erica Gage, Katie Gawronski, Matthew Giglio, Elaine Jennings, Shane Lawrence, Emma Larsen, Tyler Lindner, Aria Maholchic, Zachary Marsh, Carson Maynard, Kelsey McCallum, Delaney Root, Francesca Salerno, Jackson Sherry, Michael Squires, Aidan Sullivan, Parker Walsh, Mia Walton, and Margie Winter were each inducted. Congratulatory remarks were given by Norwich City School District Superintendent Gerard O’Sullivan, and NHS Principal Kisten Giglio.