Cinco de Mayo Dinner at Oxford American Legion

By: Jeanie Petersen, Correspondent
Published: May 4th, 2018

By Jeanie Petersen, Sun Contributor

OXFORD – On Saturday, May 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the American Legion Auxiliary of Fort Hill Post #376 will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a special Mexican-style dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo is Spanish and translates as ‘fifth of May.’ It is a holiday of national pride in Mexico. The Saturday fiesta will include a buffet meal, mariachi music, a raffle, and colorful decor, all while supporting the educational and charitable missions of the American Legion.

Cinco de Mayo, celebrated in the U.S. and in Mexico, commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over the French in 1862. The victory helped Mexico establish a greater sense of national unity, sovereignty and patriotism.


